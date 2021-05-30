Food For Thought Hudson Valley Before We Kick Off Summer 2021

This weekend will be the unofficial start to summer 2021 and boy are we ready. So many of us have had plans on hold since last summer that we may actually need to update our plan. So of what we planned for summer 2020 might not be important in summer 2021.

So many things have changed since this time last year. Some of our favorite restaurants and businesses have had to close. Some of the place we thought we would be able to go to over and over again year after year have had to rethink their strategies and do thing a bit differently.

My suggestion is before you run out to where we left off last year you take a moment to possibly realize some of the things you use to do aren't the same anymore. Now before you get too sad thinking about that I want you to also realize that some thinks are better than ever.

This will be the summer that the simple things bring us more joy. Things like the ice cream truck coming back through your neighborhood. Or realizing that you have a free Saturday with nothing on the books which means you have a free day to do what you want.

We can go back to the Drive In movies we all loved so much last summer. You can still eat outside at some of your favorite restaurants that didn't have outdoor service before COVID. You can take a road trip on a back road and drive with the windows down and just drive with no particular destination.

Things to Do this Summer in the Hudson Valley

Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

Dutchess County Fair

Orange County Fair Speedway

Hudson Valley Renegades

Bannerman's Castle Tours

Summer 2021 is simply going to be fun.

And if you do decide to leave the Hudson Valley here are some great beach towns to visit.