Hudson Valley Student Found Dead in College Dorm Room

A college campus is in mourning after a Hudson Valley student was found dead in his dorm room.

A vigil was held on Monday afternoon at Le Moyne College in Syracuse for Cory Gallinger, a student from Dutchess County who passed away this weekend. Gallinger is from Salt Point and was studying at Le Moyne College as a junior.

According to Syracuse.com, Gallinger was found unresponsive in his dorm room on Sunday. Emergency crews rushed to Forey Hall but were unsuccessful in their attempts to revive him. Le Moyne is a private Jesuit college with just around 3,000 full-time students.

During Monday's vigil, many of Gallinger's friends and classmates spoke fondly about Gallinger, referring to him by his nickname, Sckilla.

Although an official cause of death has not been released by the school, a scathing article in the student-run paper, The Dolphin, accuses Le Moyne College of turning a blind eye to students' mental health issues. Before Monday's vigil, a demonstration was held on campus protesting the lack of services available to students struggling with suicidal thoughts.

The story references Gallinger and claims that there have been three suicides at the school within the last year and a half. Students say they're unhappy with the school's response to the tragedies and some claimed that they have found little help with their own mental health struggles at the school. Mickayla Carey says she approached a school counselor about her own suicidal thoughts and said the only advice she was given was to "take the semester off."

Le Moyne College president, LInda LeMura, spoke at Monday's vigil for Gallinger. She addressed the students directly, telling them that the school is there for them.

Students, hear me well please. We love you. We don’t always get the occasion to say that. I know I love you. I am sorry that I am saying it here at this occasion. I am here for you... Tell us, talk to us. Tell us when you are hurting. If you think someone else is hurting, tell us.

Funeral services for Gallinger have not been announced as of Tuesday morning.