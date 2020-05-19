Hudson Valley Store Shut Down for Violating New York Pause Order

A Hudson Valley business that told customers face masks were not mandatory and that social distancing rules were not going to be enforced has been shut down.

Over the weekend, the Saugerties Police Department received a total of 13 complaint referrals from the New York State on PAUSE Enforcement Task Force, reporting that NJA Auctions, located at 3139 Route 9W was open for business with many customers in attendance, although being a non-essential business under the Governor’s Executive Order 202.11 issued on March 17.

NJA Auctions placed signs on the doors of the business that advised customers that the wearing of a face mask was not mandatory and that social distancing rules are not enforced.

On Monday, the Town of Saugerties Building Department accompanied by Saugerties police, served the owner of NJA Auctions with a cease and desist order; closing the business down until the governor rescinds his executive order on non-essential businesses, police say.

“Failure by NJA Auctions to comply with the Building Department Order in addition to the Governor’s Executive Order, will result in law enforcement action in the form of criminal charges lodged against the owner and anyone else found to be in violation of the law.” Saugerties Police Department Chief Joseph A Sinagra stated in a press release.