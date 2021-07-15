A Hudson Valley Store Is Bringing Back a Nostalgic ’80s School Item

A store in the Hudson Valley is letting you party like it's 1985.

You don't even need a DeLorean to go back in time these days. All you need is a company so desperate for money that they'll do anything to feed your addiction to nostalgia.

I'm writing this at the risk of sounding like a complete dinosaur but I'm old enough to remember lugging around a backpack filled with papers, folders, erasers and even a massive pencil case. My parents made me walk to the bus stop everyday carrying a bag that weighed 3 times my size.

How did one stay organized with all those supplies? A lot of kids used plain old 3 ring binders. Sometimes you'd even have to use the one you kept your baseball cards in. We had to be resourceful. Cool kids walked around with a Trapper Keeper. I was not a cool kid. I know that might be hard to believe.

Now that I am all grown up and have money of my own I can spend it on dumb things like this to try to relive my childhood memories. Nostalgia is a powerful drug. I'm all for going back to fond memories but at no point does my highlight reel involve a classroom.

Maybe I'm just bitter because my parents didn't buy me a Trapper Keeper when I was a kid.

Whether you had one or not You can buy one now in the year 2021. Isn't that insane? I know kids will be shopping for school supplies soon. I'm not sure how a kid would need one of these when everything has gone digital but they're available at the WalMart in Fishkill.