Hudson Valley Social Distancing Grades Getting Worse

It appears Hudson Valley residents are practicing social distancing less and less, as the region hopes to reopen.

Unacast uses data from cell phones to create a Social Distancing Scoreboard. Unacast figures out the scoreboard by tracking cellphones to see how much we are traveling now compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unacast gives each state a letter grade from A-F. The website constantly updates. Last week New York received a C- grade, on Tuesday, New York was given a D+ grade and that grade was downgraded to a D- by Wednesday.

Last week counties in the Hudson Valley received the following grades:

Ulster County: C

Westchester County: C

Sullivan County: C-

Rockland County: C-

Orange County: D

Dutchess County: D

Putnam County: D

Columbia County: D

On Tuesday counties in the Hudson Valley received the following grades:

Rockland County: C

Ulster County: C-

Westchester County: C-

Sullivan County: D+

Columbia County: D+

Putnam County: D

Orange County: D-

Dutchess County: D-

By Wednesday counties in the Hudson Valley received the following grades:

Rockland County: C-

Ulster County: D

Westchester County: D+

Sullivan County: D+

Columbia County: D+

Orange County: D-

Dutchess County: D-

Putnam County: F

The goal of the Social Distancing Scoreboard is to help health officials, policymakers and other leaders make decisions.