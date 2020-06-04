The Hudson Valley is expected to enter Phase 2 of the four-phased reopening process in the near future.

Earlier this week, the Capital Region became the seventh region in New York to enter Phase 2 of the COVID-19 reopening plan. The Capital Region, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country, the Southern Tier and Western New York regions are all now in Phase 2.

The Mid-Hudson and Long Island regions are in Phase 1. While New York City is expected to enter Phase 1 on June 8.

The Mid-Hudson Regions entered Phase 1 last Tuesday, May, 26. According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, after spending 14 days in Phase 1 a group of "global experts" will analyze the data from the region and determine if the Mid-Hudson region can enter Phase 2.

All seven regions that have reached Phase 2 entered into the second phase after spending 14 days in Phase 1.

Local officials from the Hudson Valley remain confident the Mid-Hudson Region will enter Phase2 on time, on Tuesday, June 9, after spending two weeks in Phase 1.

Some of the data that the "global experts" will analyze can be found on the New York State Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.

Data on the dashboard includes new COVID-19 infections, the severity of infections, hospital capacity, testing and contact tracing.

If you look at the dashboard, the Mid-Hudson Region continues to decline when it comes to new infections and the severity of infections. The region has remained about even in terms of hospital capacity and has increased testing.

Those are all signs the region should be allowed to enter Phase 2 on time.

Businesses like retailers and car dealerships as well as salons and barbershops can reopen, with proper safety protocols in place, in Phase 2. Offices can allow 50 percent of its workforce to return to the office.

On Wednesday, in a somewhat surprising move, Cuomo said outdoor dining and drinking are now allowed in Phase 2 instead of Phase 3. Tables must be placed at least six-feet apart and that staff as well as customers must wear face coverings when not seated.