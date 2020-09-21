Hudson Valley Schools On Track For In-School Learning Next Week

Get ready to see school busses on the road next week as local students return to the classroom.

Because the COVID-19 transmission rate remains low, local schools are on track to begin in-school learning starting on Monday, September 28. The Wappingers Central School District, the Hudson Valley's largest school district, sent a letter to parents late last week announcing that hybrid learning would start as scheduled.

While schools throughout upstate New York reopened their doors in September, most in the Hudson Valley opted to begin the year through remote learning. Lt. Governor, Kathy Hochul said that there have been a few positive cases at schools across the state but they have not resulted in outbreaks. During an interview on The Boris and Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH last week, the Lt. Governor praised school districts on following protocols and guidelines to make sure students stay safe while heading back into the classroom.

Bus schedules have been finalized and parents of students in the Wappingers Central school District will be receiving information on using a daily health screening tool to clear their children for admittance once they arrive at school.

The hybrid schedule will have students attend in-class lessons for two days a week while spending the rest of the time at home learning over the computer. Students will be allowed back to school on certain days depending on what letter their last name starts with.

Many parents are excited to see their children return to school, while others still have safety concerns. Parents who are not comfortable allowing their children to return to school can opt to continue to have them learn 100% remotely.