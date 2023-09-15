Hudson Valley Schools On High Alert After School Shooting Threats

A social media post stated someone was going to "open fire on schools" in the Hudson Valley today, Friday, Sept. 15.

A threat of school violence made on Snapchat has Hyde Park Central School District officials on high alert.

Snapchat Threat Of School Shootings In Hyde Park, New York

The Superintendent sent out a notification on Thursday confirming the threat.

"This afternoon, we received a Snapchat threat indicating 'On Friday, September 15th we will open fire on schools.' We take all threats seriously. Out of an abundance of caution, you may see additional (police) patrol cars near our schools (on Friday.) The safety of our students and staff is of paramount concern for the District," Superintendent Doctor Pedro Roman stated in a message, obtained by Hudson Valley Post.

School officials confirmed they are now working with police.

"We are collaborating with the Hyde Park Police Department to investigate this situation. Since the message had been reposted several times, the police are working on identifying the sender," Roman added.

While no schools in Hyde Park or surrounding districts were identified as targets, there will be extra police at Hyde Park Schools today, officials add.

Arrest Made in Instagram Threat Against Sullivan County, New York School.

In related news, last Sunday, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a threat being made via Instagram against the Eldred Junior and Senior High School in the Town of Highland.

Following search warrants at homes in Barryville and Eldred police confiscated an electronic device and took a 15-year-old into custody.

No firearms were found, police say.

A 15-year-old, whose name isn't being released because of age, was charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony.

