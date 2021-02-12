Hudson Valley Restaurant Owner Admits to Illegal Activity

The owner of a popular restaurant in the Hudson Valley, who also serves on his town board, confessed to illegal activity at his restaurant.

Earlier this week, Putnam County District Attorney Robert V. Tendy announced that Town of Carmel Board Member Michael Barile pleaded guilty to one count of theft of services, a class A misdemeanor, in the Town of Philipstown Justice Court.

Barile admitted in court, as the co-owner of Blu At The Lakehouse, located on South Lake Boulevard in the Town of Carmel, he illegally connected the restaurant’s waste system to the public sewer system without permission or authority to do so, so he wouldn't have to pay for using the sewer system.

Barile had previously been served with multiple notifications of violation and cease and desist orders from the Town of Carmel for the unlawful sewer connection. In the full resolution of that matter, Barile entered into an agreement with the Town in which he and Blu’s co-owner agreed to pay a $105,000 fine to the Town of Carmel.

Judge Stephen Tomann sentenced Barile to a conditional discharge with the explicit condition that Barile fulfills all the obligations contained in a separate administrative settlement agreement with the Town of Carmel

“Mr. Barile’s conduct in this case exhibited a complete and utter disregard for his community, and, as he admitted today, his actions were criminal. It is particularly egregious that as a sitting town board member, he would commit theft and fail to pay for a public utility that law-abiding taxpayers must pay to use,” District Attorney Tendy stated.

