Hudson Valley Residents Can Sleepover in Dream New York Castles

The coronavirus pandemic has put a hold on many New Yorker's vacation plans, so how about staying local and spending the night inside a castle?

Nearly 50 years ago, Toni Ann and Peter Wing started dreaming of living in Millbrook on 12 acres of land that has been in the Wing Family since 1888.

Shortly after getting married in 1971, they broke ground on their dream home, which later became known as Wing's castle.

Just prior to Peter's death, Toni and Peter opened "Wing's Castle" to overnight guests. Peter was killed in a 2014 car crash, but Toni continues to run the bed-and-breakfast.

Guests from around the world come to stay at the castle in Millbrook. The castle has five rooms to choose from, the Annex Suit; The Dungeon Room; The Chamber Room; The Tower Room; and The Cottage.

A stay comes with a free tour of the castle and a free continental breakfast. All rooms are equipped with Queen size beds, full bathrooms, WI-FI, coffee stations and mini-fridges.

The castle has a number of rooms for guests to stay in starting at around $200 per night.

Now if you want an entire castle to yourself, you'll have to travel to Saratoga Springs. The castle costs $1,500 for the night. 16 guests or more are allowed. The castle features seven bedrooms, nine beds and 5.5 bathrooms, according to Airbnb.

"Large mansion-like property situated on 8 acres in a pristine, private setting with pond, beautiful garden, castle gateway entrance, and expansive 2700 SQ foot outdoor space. 6000 Sq/ft of living space.A vaulted 2 story high open, entrance, with an ornate grandiose chandelier, 2 staircase leading to 2nd flr bridge, overlooking to equally as vaulted, large living area, perfect for entertaining. It contains 7 bedrooms,3 king-size beds and 5-1/2 baths, jacuzzi tubs, very expensive new hot tub & two firepit," the Airbnb listing reads.

If you don't have enough guests to rent out the entire castle, there is an option to book a private room.