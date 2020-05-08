Hudson Valley Renegades Release Extensive COVID-19 Readiness Plan

In hopes of a 2020 season, the Hudson Valley Renegades announced a number of changes in hopes of keeping fans and the team safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In anticipation of the 2020 season, the Hudson Valley Renegades announced they developed what they believe is an "extensive COVID-19 readiness plan."

The plan uses current guidelines from the CDC and the New York Department of Health which sets new practices and operating procedures that officials say is necessary for Dutchess Stadium to open when permitted.

"This detailed plan follows the journeys of fans, employees, and on-field personnel from the moment they arrive at the ballpark until the moment they leave. It addresses social distancing protocols throughout the facility and details enhanced cleaning and sanitation practices for before, during and after events," the Hudson Valley Renegades wrote on Facebook.

The Hudson Valley Renegades COVID-19 Readiness Plan includes:

Cashless Payment

Socially Distant Seating

Increased Ballpark Sanitation

Temperature Check For Staff

Staff Will Wear Masks & Gloves

No Handshaking

Ongoing Training

Dutchess Stadium Patrons Will Be Subject to Health Screenings Prior to Entry

Select Ticket Windows Closed

Limited Printed Tickets

No Kids's Zon or Playland

Restroom Doors Will Remain Open

Limited Number in Team Store

No Autograph Sessions

Players Can't Throw Baseballs Into Crowd

"The practices represent practical best efforts to proactively invest and keep our community safe when attending functions, events and games at Dutchess Stadium, in preparation for the 2020 season. The outlined steps and initiatives are intended to preserve the safety of staff, players, fans, and guests. The Renegades will continue to follow the guidance of national, state and local agencies, as well as the directives of MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays and MiLB, to develop these policies and to determine the appropriate time for hosting events of various scopes at Dutchess Stadium. The input of local, regional medical and health partners will also play a significant role in the continued development of the below policies and best practices," the Renegades said in a statement.

To view more on the readiness plan CLICK HERE.