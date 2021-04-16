Hudson Valley Radio Station Featured in Wall Street Journal

A radio station in the Hudson Valley received national attention for helping listeners.

Ketchup packets are the latest COVID-19 related shortage. Because the pandemic turned restaurants into takeout specialists there's now a shortage of ketchup packets nationwide.

Kraft Heinz is working to increase supplies and increase production by about 25 percent to produce over 12 billion packets a year. But until that happens there's a growing online market for ketchup packets. Yes, those packets that many have sitting in their fridge.

One eBay user listed three ketchup packets for 99 cents. Bidding increased the sale to over $11. Other eBay users are selling packets of 50 for $10 or $22.

Nick Kessler, the host of WRRV's morning show, was featured in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday for how he's helping his Hudson Valley listeners deal with the ketchup packet shortage.

"When I went to our break room for coffee and saw an excess of unused packets I decided to spring into action. We have about a dozen packets of ketchup. I definitely meant the bit to be satirical but if anyone needs ketchup well then we here at the station are happy to help," Kessler told Hudson Valley Post.

Last week, Kessler started giving out ketchup packets to listeners of his morning show.

"If these small packets of tomatoey goodness do become commodities in the near future, then we are proud to share them with our community," Kessler added.

