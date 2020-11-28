Hudson Valley Put Something Aside for Next Tuesday

So this year is wrapping up rather fast. This time next week it will be December and we will be in full swing counting down to 2021. But before we rush away the rest of the year we should take a moment to look at the calendar and take an opportunity to make part of what's left in 2020 a good thing. I am talking about Giving Tuesday.

We all know that the Friday after Thanksgiving is Black Friday, the day of mega sales for the holiday shopping crowd. Then there is Small Business Saturday when we all need to shop local. I call Sunday, check you bank balance day because between Thanksgiving and the pressure to shop over the weekend you can really make a dent in your budget.

But before you spend everything you have left on Cyber Monday make sure you set something aside for Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. That's right next Tuesday, December 1st, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving will be Giving Tuesday for 2020.

If you can, please take a moment to think about how you could give on that day or at some point before the year is over. Whether it's food for a food pantry or maybe volunteering time in your community. It doesn't have to be time on Tuesday you can sign up to volunteer for something later this year or even in 2021. It might be fun to grab a few friends and come up with ways you can do something together.

According to the National Days Calendar Giving Tuesday got it's start back to 2012 when the 92nd Street Y in New York City set up a day for giving to refocus on charitable things during the over commercialized weekend that had become the days following Thanksgiving.

Need ideas log onto the Giving Tuesday official website.

Need a list of Local place that could use your help check out Hudson Valley Gives.