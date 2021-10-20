Growing up I knew Witch Hazel to be two things. The first was the Witch in the Bugs Bunny cartoon.

The second was this strange stuff that came in a brown bottle that we stored in the bathroom that no one ever seemed to used.

It wasn't until I got older that I found out that it was a plant that you can actually discover in New York. Easy to spot this time of year due to it yellow spiny blossoms.

But what is Witch Hazel? Like many of the things we find in our medicine cabinet Witch Hazel does serve a propose. I knew there had to be a reason it was always in the bathroom closet. Turns out it is actually good for a lot of things including helping your skin.

Dickinson's Brand is one place I found online that is actually celebrating Witch Hazel Day. According to them and the National Days Calendar this Thursday (October 21, 2021) is National Witch Hazel day. They are celebrating the plant and the product that comes from it.

So like I mentioned I have no idea why we had Witch Hazel in the medicine cabinet when I was a kid but I am going to guess my mom must have used it as a makeup remover. No a days we buy a bottle of makeup remover but I am going to go out on a limb and guess that my mom used Witch Hazel for it's cleansing properties and as a skin toner. She really didn't have a lot of wrinkles.

I may be late to the party on this one but I think I am going to get myself a bottle of this magic skin tightener and start using it to wash the dirt off my face at night and see if I can't lose a few wrinkles.

National Days Calendar List of The Many Benefits of Witch Hazel include:

Cleanses skin of dirt, excess oil, and residue without stripping skin of its natural moisture

Tightens pores for smoother skin

Prepares skin for skin treatment and makeup application

Helps control excess oil production

Reduces irritation

Helps remove the last traces of makeup

Soothes razor burn

Treats minor cuts and scrapes

Reduces irritation from bug bites

While we are at it did you know these things were gone?