Let's talk about the Moon and all the recent activity in space for a moment. It just so happens that National Moon Day is on the calendar next week (July 2h). It also just happens to be the same day Jeff Bezos plans to launch the first humans into space on Blue Origin. Coincidence, maybe? Or just really smart timing.

On Tuesday, July 20th the National Days Calendar has National Moon Day listed, however, they also mention that it isn't really official. Maybe Jeff can do something about that after he returns from his trip to space with his brother and two other notable citizens.

Will We See his Launch from the Hudson Valley?

The answer is no. Just like the Virgin Galactic flight last weekend, the flight Tuesday will take place out west. The plan is to launch from the company's Launch Site One near Van Horn Texas at 9 AM.

More About National Moon Day

So why is National Moon Day not official? Apparently in 1971 then-President Richard Nixon proclaimed July 20 National Moon Landing Day in honor of the Apollo 11 anniversary involving man's first moon landing. And that is kind of where the story ends until years later a Michigan man named Richard Christmas tried to get the day to an officially recognized day but was only partly successful.

Photo by Mike Petrucci on Unsplash

The Whole story is available to read on the National Days Calendar page including the part where President Trump proclaimed July 20 2019 the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Lunar Landing but still, no national day was declared.

So my question with all of this space tourism talk over the last few weeks is will we ever go back to the moon? I would think that it is the next natural step for space tourism once the price comes down a few million will be first you orbit the earth then you get an overnight stay on the moon. It might even be fun if they threw in a splashdown for nostalgia.

What can you see in the Hudson Valley Night Sky?

Space.com has a monthly breakdown of what is in the night sky for us to see this month. This past week Venus and Mars were sharing space in the night sky. If you really want to check out something cool use the Spot the Space Station site to track when you can see the International Space Station over the Hudson Valley.

