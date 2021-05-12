Hudson Valley Plein Air Art Walk Returns with 20 Plus Artists

Have you ever noticed the amazing colors in the night sky? We have the most amazing sunset in the Hudson Valley. Purples, oranges, yellows and grays all mix together to making it look like the sky is on fire. Fortunately, along with those amazing skies we also have amazing artists who can capture the moment.

The Hudson Valley is well known for its art. The natural light we have in our region has been the drawing artist to the area for hundreds of years. The natural light also makes our outdoor painting experiences worth the effort. Plein Air painting in the Hudson Valley is very popular. Plein Air is the technique of painting outside and the finished piece reflects the area where the painter has set up to Paint.

On Saturday May 22 the Mohonk Preserve and Roost Studios and Art Gallery will again hold a Plein Air Art Walk. The one they had last fall was a huge success. It gave Hudson Valley Artist the chance to paint while people stool by to watch and then later the paintings were up for sale in an online auction. This Springs event is from 10 AM to 3 PM next Saturday (May 22, 2021) and it is free to members of the preserve. Others can stroll the walk for a $15 fee.

This Springs Art Walk will have 26 artist represented and many of them artists who are highly collectible. On the day of the event artist will be located in Pin Oak Allee, the Lenape Lane Carriage road and at the Ridgeview trail. People strolling through are invited to watch the artist as they paint and create pieces of original art. Then when the day has concluded the pieces painted will be up for auction, the proceeds which help benefit the artist, the Mohonk Preserve and Roost Studios.

Here is the list of the Participating artists expect to be painting that day:

Jane Bloodgood-Abrams

Linda Champanier

Cathy Copeland

Greg Correll

Mary Anne Erickson

Staats Fasoldt

Mira Fink

Stacie Flint

Tarryl Gabel

Carl Grauer

Emeline Hastings

Barbara Holt

Jennifer Keltos

Martha Klein

Eva Kusmirek Stamper

Ward Lamb

Matt Maley

Laura Martinez-Bianco

Jacqueline O'Malley-Satz

Lynda Pyka

Nicole Saunders

Daniel Shornstein

Tomi Stern

Marion Suarez-Schenck

Marianne Tully

Marlene Wiedenbaum

If you have ever want to own an original piece of art but haven't started your collection yet this event will get you up and rolling. The artist listed above are one of the most talent group in our region. Even if you don't want a piece of art the walk and watching the artists are worth attending the event.

