Hudson Valley, New York State Honoring Fallen Police Officer

The Hudson Valley and the rest of New York State are honoring the life of a police officer who died in the line of duty.

On Monday, New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen announced the line of duty death of Trooper James J. Monda, 45 of Schenectady County. On Sunday, around 4 p.m., Trooper Monda was working a marine detail on the Great Sacandaga Lake.

At the boat launch in Fulton County, Trooper Monda went into the water and did not resurface, police say. He was later transported to Nathan Littauer Hospital where he died.

Monda entered the State Police in September 2002 and served with the State Police for 18 years. Monda served most of his career in Troop G. He was assigned to Troop B for nearly a year following field training, before returning to Troop G. His last assignment was SP Princetown.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has ordered flags on all New York State buildings be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday until Monday to honor Monda.

"I am devastated by the news of the passing of New York State Police Trooper James J. Monda, an 18-year veteran. We will never forget his dedicated service to our safety and our State," Hochul stated.

Monda is survived by his fiancee, mother and father.

