Hudson Valley, New York Schools Plagued By Violence, Bomb Threats

Three students were stabbed at their Hudson Valley school. Schools in another county dealt with bomb threats, while other schools deal with school shooting threats.

On Friday around 2:10 p.m., as Spring Valley High School students were dismissed for the weekend, school security responded to reports of an argument among students in the parking lot of the school.

Rockland County Students Stabbed At School

Two students suffered lacerations from a knife and a third student suffered minor abrasions to the face, officials say resulting from the fight at the Spring Valley High School.

The student with the most severe injury was transported to Westchester Medical Center in stable condition, and the other students with less severe injuries were treated at hospitals in Rockland County, according to school officials.

Google Google loading...

One individual was taken into custody and an investigation is currently ongoing. Spring Valley Police detectives and school district security continue to investigate the incident and what led to the altercation.

"While this incident is serious, the safety and well-being of our students is of primary importance. The East Ramapo Central School District has a zero-tolerance policy regarding violence in any of our school buildings or campuses," East Ramapo Central School District wrote in a letter to the community.

Violence in Orange County, NY Schools

Google Google loading...

Schools in Newburgh, New York have been dealing with a number of threats. On Wednesday, officials confirmed the City of Newburgh Police Department was made aware of two separate bomb threats at Newburgh Free Academy’s Main Campus and North Campus.

Police became aware of the threats on Monday. A criminal investigation into each one of these threats is underway in conjunction with the New York State Police, the Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, officials say.

On Tuesday, Hudson Valley Post reported on a social media threat made towards a Newburgh school. The new social media threat we've reviewed shows a Snapchat photo of guns on a bed with the caption "Temple is next," referring to Temple Hill Academy in New Windsor.

Google Google loading...

Newburgh Schools Delayed After Racially Charged Threats

In late April, a racially-charged threat forced a two-hour delay for Newburgh schools.

"Out of an abundance of caution, every school in the district will open on a two-hour delay schedule for Tuesday, April 26, 2022. This time will allow for coordination with multiple agencies of local law enforcement and will provide our team time to coordinate crisis intervention supports that will be available for all students, faculty, and staff," Newburgh Enlarged City School District Acting Superintendent of Schools Ed Forgit said.

We were able to review those April messages. Messages we've seen reference the KKK and say that harm will come to minority students. There was also a threat about getting revenge for an alleged bullying incident which the writer blames Black students for, using offensive and racist language.

Google Google loading...

Another message mentioned both South and Heritage middle schools by name and included a photo of an assault-style weapon.

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.