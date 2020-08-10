Hudson Valley Murder Suspect Most Wanted Man by FBI

A Hudson Valley man who's considered "armed and dangerous" sits at the top of the FBI's 10 Most Wanted list.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Eugene Palmer, 81, is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing his daughter-in-law, 39-year-old Tammy Pannirello Palmer, on September 24, 2012, in Stony Point.

After a local arrest warrant was issued for Palmer in Rockland County and he was charged with murder, a federal arrest warrant was issued on June 10, 2013, by the United States Court for the Southern District of New York after Palmer was additionally charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Tammy's dead body was found in Haverstraw. Palmer was last seen entering Harriman State Park. Police searched Harriman State Park looking for Eugene Palmer but he's never been found. Family members said he was very familiar with the wooded area in the state park that's located in Rockland and Orange counties.

Investigators believe Palmer fled the area after the murder, so they requested FBI assistance.

“When detectives and prosecutors realized Palmer most likely left New York state after the murder, they asked for our help and we filed a federal warrant. That warrant allows our agents all over the United States and the world to investigate, and opens up a vast number of resources to find Eugene Palmer and bring him to justice,” William F. Sweeney, assistant director in charge of the New York Field Office of the FBI said. “We can’t bring back Tammy Palmer, but we hope finding the man who is accused of murdering her will offer some solace to the grieving family.”

If you search the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted List" Palmer is currently placed first.

According to the FBI, Palmer "should be considered armed and dangerous." Palmer is known to be interested in auto racing and is a car enthusiast and is also an experienced hunter and outdoorsman, the FBI says.

Palmer is described as being a 5'10" 220-pound white man with gray balding hair and brown eyes. His left thumb is deformed.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of Palmer. Anyone with information should take no action themselves, but should immediately contact the nearest FBI office or local law enforcement agency. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.