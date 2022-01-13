Hudson Valley Mom Being Called ‘Easy’ & ‘Loose’ for Hair Color Choice

If co-parenting isn't hard enough this Poughkeepsie mom is now second-guessing her decision to let her daughter color her hair.

Having a child with someone you are no longer in a relationship with can be a really difficult situation. If you are in a spot like that you understand exactly what I'm talking about and when it comes to making decisions on things it cant get ugly quick especially if you leave the other parent out of the decision process.

That's exactly what happened to this mom from Poughkeepsie who reached out to us for some help. Here is what she wrote us:

Every year my 12-year-old daughter and I do something kind of crazy to start out the New Year. Last year we went out and each got our second ear piercings and this year she asked me to let her do something crazy. She asked me to let her get her hair dyed bright blue. After thinking about it I said WHY NOT? So last week we went out and got it done. Her hair looks great! Now my ex-husband is really angry about me doing this. I didn’t think he would get this mad. He said it makes her look cheap and loose! He told me this should have been something we talked about together before taking her. It’s just hair, and I don’t think it needed a conversation. He really hates her hair and wants me to take her to get it fixed. I don’t think I should have to, and I don’t want to. Should I have talked with him before I let her do it? Should I have her color her hair back to her original color?

Honestly, I can only speak from the side of the dad here because it is similar to the situations I've had to deal with in my life. I do think that mom should have talked to dad before she let her daughter dye her hair, I think it's only fair but I don't agree with the words that dad started to throw around. I don't think having any color hair makes anyone cheap, or loose but I do think that the three of them should probably sit down and have a conversation about what to do next.

What do you guys think should she have talked to dad before she let her daughter dye her hair? Should mom make her daughter dye it back to her original color? Call or text us through the Wolf country app.

