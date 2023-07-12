Two Hudson Valley Grads Head to Big Leagues in 2023 MLB Draft

Though some major sports talent has come out of the Hudson Valley (Joe Panik, anyone?), it isn't every day you hear about two local students being drafted by the MLB - this week though, it happened.

Mohegan Lake Graduate Drafted by Cincinnati Reds

Walter Panas High School Graduate, shortstop Samuel 'Sammy' Stafura was picked in the second round (pick 43) by the Cincinnati Reds baseball team.

The 2023 Panas grad who committed to Clemson, has an impressive national ranking of 21st overall, and number 10 at shortstop, and is not even 19 years old.

According to mlb.com, Stafura was ranked number 32 on the prospect list for 2023.

Lakeland High School Student Drafted by Los Angeles Dodgers

2020 Lakeland High School graduate Joe Vetrano was also drafted this week in the 2023 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 163rd overall pick, Vetrano was selected in the 5th round and is a first basement with a bit of pitching experience, too.

Out of Boston College, the Dodgers cited Vetrano as a 'power hitting corner infielder' who threw 37 innings back in 2021 during is freshman year at BC, with a. 4.14 ERA.

World Cup Soccer Superstar Hails From Hudson Valley

In addition to baseball athletes, the Hudson Valley has been quite hyped lately about the success of soccer player Tyler Adams, who was recently named 'Soccer Player of the Year' and also served as the captain for TEAM USA in the World Cup.

His younger brother, Dylan Sullivan, recently signed a pro soccer contract as well.

25 Top Athletes Hailing From The Hudson Valley Popular athletes, and classic household names all around the world in sports, could be linked to the very neighborhood you live in. Here is a list of 25 professional athletes all with links to the Hudson Valley.