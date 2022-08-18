Hudson Valley Man With Previous DWIs Accused Of Fatal Impaired Crash in New York

An alleged impaired Hudson Valley man with "previous DWI-related incidents" was arrested after a fatal crash.

The Albany County Sheriff's Office confirmed an Upper Hudson Valley man was arrested following a fatal crash in Albany County

Greene County, New York Man Arrested Following Fatal Crash in Town of Bethlehem, New York

On Sunday, Aug. 14, deputies from the Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash Town of Bethlehem at the intersection of State Route 396 and Starr Road.

Responding officers found one of the drivers, 52-year-old Samuel Keir of Hannacroix, New York allegedly drunk at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was found dead on the scene, police say. Police have not released details about the deceased driver.

Greene County, New York Man Was Driving Drunk Without License, Police Say

Police allege Keir was driving without a license and driving while his ability was impaired by drugs and alcohol.

"Keir was found to be operating his vehicle with his operating privileges in New York as Revoked due to previous DWI-related incidents and was also found to be impaired at the time of operation," Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple Sr. stated in a press release.

Keir was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a felony, driving while ability impaired with drugs and alcohol combined, a misdemeanor as well as vehicle and traffic violations.

Keir was released with appearance tickets. Keir is scheduled to appear in the Town of Bethlehem Court on September 20.

