Hudson Valley Man Stole From Popular New York Store 10 Times, SP

A Hudson Valley man is accused of stealing from the same local business at least 10 times.

On Monday, New York State Police from Troop K confirmed the arrest of an Upper Hudson Valley man for the alleged burglary of a Columbia County, New York business.

Stockport, New York Man Accused of Continually Burglarizing Greenport, New York Car Wash

New York State Police in Livingston, New York arrested 35-year-old Joseph W. Shook of Stockport, New York, on July 21. Police say the arrest stems from a burglary of the Cantele Car Wash on Fairview Avenue in Greenport.

Shook was charged with ten counts of burglary in the third-degree, criminal mischief in the second degree and grand larceny in the third degree, all class D felonies.

Columbia County Man Accused of Stealing from Hudson, New York Business

Initially, troopers were called to the Cantele Car Wash on April 22, 2022, for a report of two possible break-ins.

"An extensive investigation by both Troopers and Investigators found Shook burglarized the car wash on ten occasions stealing over $4,000 and damaging the vending machine and coin dispenser in the process," New York State Police stated in a press release. "Shook was subsequently arrested."

Police did not say how the investigation led to the allegations.

Shook was arraigned in the town of Greenport Court and released on his own recognizance.

