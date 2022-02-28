Hudson Valley Man Shot By Cops in New York, Fighting For Life

A police-involved shooting in the Hudson Valley has left one man in critical condition.

Police in Dutchess County continue to investigate a police-involved shooting at a popular apartment complex.

A large police presence was at the scene of the shooting. New York State Police joined the Town of Fishkill Police Department at the scene.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at The Views at Rocky Glenn in the town of Fishkill

