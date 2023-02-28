Retrial: Hudson Valley Man Not Guilty Of Killing, Raping New York Girl In 1994

After nearly 25 years behind bars, a New York man has been acquitted of the rape and murder of a Hudson Valley girl.

Andrew Krivak served 23 years behind bars before his conviction was overturned and a new trial was ordered.

Retrial For Putnam County Man Convicted Of Killing Child

In 1997, in separate trials, Krivak and his friend Anthony DiPippo were both convicted of raping and murdering 12-year-old Josette Wright of Carmel in 1995.

Wright's remains were found in Putnam County in 1995, 13 months after she went missing.

Her body was found in a wooded area in Patterson, New York.

Conviction Overturned In 2020

In October 2016, in Putnam County Court, a jury found DiPippo not guilty of all charges stemming from the 1994 rape and murder of Wright.

DiPippo’s conviction was overturned in 2011 due to a conflict of interest on behalf of DiPippo’s lawyer. In a second trial, in 2012, DiPippo was again convicted of murder.

DePippo served 19 years before being acquitted after a third trial. He later received a $12 million settlement with Putnam County.

Jury Finds New York State Man Not Guilty of 1994 Murder

On Monday, a Putnam County jury found Krivak, now 45, not guilty of raping and killing 12-year-old Josette Wright.

"At some point, you have to have faith in the people to see things for what they are, and that's what happened," Krivak said after the verdict, according to NBC.

The Court of Appeals ruled in March that in 2012, the defense should have been allowed to present evidence about Howard Gombert.

Gombert has a history of rape, knew the victim and allegedly told an inmate he was attracted to the 12-year-old girl.

The inmate, Joseph Santoro, who was incarcerated with Gombert in Connecticut, claimed that Gombert made incriminating admissions.

According to Santoro’s affidavit, Gombert told him that Putnam County authorities were “trying to get him for the killing of two girls,” in the Putnam County area. Gombert named Wright as one of the girls, adding “they already convicted some other suckers.”

