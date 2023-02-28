Update: NYPD Involved In ‘Horrific’ Fatal Crash In Hudson Valley

We've learned much more information regarding the "horrific" fatal crash that killed a Hudson Valley man which involved an NYPD officer.

On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F released more information regarding a fatal accident on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

Orange County, New York Resident Killed In Crash on Palisades Interstate Parkway In Rockland County, New York

On Sunday, Feb. 26, at approximately 3 a.m., New York State Police from the Haverstraw barracks responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Haverstraw.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2021 Hyundai was traveling northbound near exit 13, left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Investigation Into Fatal Crash On Palisades In Haverstraw, New York Involving NYPD Continues

New York State Police will continue to investigate the cause of the fatal accident.

Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police. State Police were assisted by Thiells Fire Department, Stony Point Fire Department, Haverstraw Ambulance, and Hatzoloh EMS, according to police.

