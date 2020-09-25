Hudson Valley Man Named ‘Soda Pop’ Sentenced For Attempted Murder

A Hudson Valley man with the nickname "Soda Pop" was sentenced for trying to kill and seriously injuring a Newburgh man.

On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced Ryan Discua, aka “Soda Pop,” 24, of New Windsor was sentenced by to 18 years in state prison in connection with the October 9, 2019 shooting of a man in the City of Newburgh.

Discua pleaded guilty last December to attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He was sentenced to eighteen years in state prison and five years post-release supervision on the charge of attempted murder and ten years in state prison and five years post-release supervision on the charge of criminal possession of a weapon. The Court ordered the sentences to run concurrently.

At the time that Discua pleaded guilty, he admitted that on October 9, 2019, at approximately 10:50 P.M., in the vicinity of 129 William Street, he tried to kill a man by shooting him with a semiautomatic pistol and that his victim suffered serious physical injury.

“The fast apprehension of this defendant demonstrates not only the professionalism of City of Newburgh Police Department, but how police agencies in Orange County work collaboratively to keep our residents safe,” Hoovler said. “Newburgh residents deserve to be free from wanton gunplay on the streets where they live, work and raise their families, and the community will be safer while this defendant remains incarcerated.”