Workers From 4 Hudson Valley Schools Test Positive For COVID-19

One school district is suspending food service after a member of the food prep team tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kingston City School District was informed that a member of the school district's food service department tested positive for COVID-19. However, the Ulster County Department of Health believes this may be a false positive and is sending this test result to NYS laboratory for reexamination, officials say.

"In cooperation with the UCDOH and out of an abundance of caution, KCSD is suspending our food service operations at this time. Further communication as to when Meal Distribution will resume will be available soon," the Kingston City School District wrote in on a message on its website. The safety of our staff, students and community is our number one priority. The Food Service kitchens, prep area, and vehicles will all undergo both deep cleaning and disinfection. We will continue to work with the Health Department to ensure our facility is ready to resume operations as soon as possible."

Other local food sources are available and can be viewed on the UlsterCorps website to supply students with meals, officials say. This list includes People’s Place, Salvation Army, Community Action, Catholic Charities and more.

Three Orange County school districts recently reported three teachers tested positive for COVID-19.

A teacher from William A Carter School in Middletown tested positive for COVID-19, according to New York State's "The COVID-19 Report Card." The positive test occurred between Sept. 14 through Sept. 20.

Students at the school have been learning from home, but teachers have been teaching from the school, NewsSource reports. School officials say the school has been intensely cleaned and students are still scheduled to return to the classroom on Oct. 5.

Last week, the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District learned a staff member from the high school employee tested positive for COVID-19. New York State's "The COVID-19 Report Card" reports the employee was a teacher.

The employee hasn't been in any school building since last Wednesday and will be in quarantine until cleared by the New York State Department of Health while potentially exposed areas at high school have been cleaned and disinfected, school officials said last week.

Monroe-Woodbury Central School District Superintendent of Schools Elsie Rodriguez said the positive test wouldn't delay students from returning to the classroom on Tuesday.

A teacher at Valley Central Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, according to New York State's "The COVID-19 Report Card." The positive test occurred between Sept. 8 and Sept. 13.