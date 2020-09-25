Forbes Highlights The ‘5 Best Hikes In The Hudson Valley’

Forbes spoke with a "local hiking expert" to craft a list of the best hikes in the Hudson Valley.

Mike Todd the founder of Hike the Hudson Valley told Forbes the '5 Best Hikes In The Hudson Valley.' Todd has written about over 80 hikes in the region since 2000 on his Hike the Hudson Valley website.

"The Hudson Valley has such an amazing variety of hiking destinations, from craggy cliffs and jaw-dropping waterfalls to pleasant strolls by the Hudson River. We have mansion grounds to explore, many gorgeous miles of the Appalachian Trail, several mountain ranges that offer challenging climbs and a dozen fire towers within easy striking distance,” Todd told Forbes.

The Taconic Mountains was ranked number 1. Todd says the mountains offer amazing views of the Hudson Valley, Catskills and the Berkshires. He adds the very steep climb along with rugged trails makes the view even sweeter when you reach the top.

Below is the complete list Todd gave to Forbes: