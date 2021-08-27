Hudson Valley Man Murders U.S. Marine Veteran Father

A Hudson Valley man confessed he murdered his father, a marine veteran.

Louis Weber IV, of Philipstown pleaded guilty to manslaughter and arson for killing his father, Louis Weber III.

On Nov. 4, 2019, members of the Putnam County Sheriff’s office were dispatched via Putnam 911 to 11 Second Street in Philipstown, for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a home that was fully engulfed in flames. Officers attempted to get inside the home but were unable to due to the significant fire and smoke.

After putting out the fire, they discovered the body of Weber III. Although it appeared that he had died in the fire, an additional investigation determined that Weber III had sustained blunt force injuries and died prior to the fire.

The fire was intentionally set by Weber IV who poured an accelerant on the victim's body.

On August 23, 2020, following a lengthy and thorough investigation, Louis Weber IV was arrested and charged with these crimes. On Tuesday he pleaded guilty and admitted, under oath, to committing these crimes, officials say.

Weber is scheduled to be sentenced in October and is expected to receive an aggregate sentence of 20 years in state prison with 5 years post-release supervision.

Weber III was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, according to his obituary. He was a financial advisor for Ameriprise Financial prior to his retirement.

