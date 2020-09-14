Hudson Valley Man Murdered Man Friday Morning, Police Say

A City of Newburgh man is accused of murdering a local man outside of a number of businesses.

On Friday around 10 a.m., a City of Newburgh detective was driving his detective vehicle in the area of Broadway & Robinson Ave (9W) when he observed a man stabbing another man. The detective radioed this information to police headquarters, exited his vehicle and drew his service firearm, while simultaneously giving verbal commands to the man to drop the knife, police say.

Arthur Thomas, 42, of Newburgh began to walk towards the detective and after repeated verbal commands eventually dropped the knife and was taken into custody by responding officers, officials say.

The victim, 54-year-old Felix Alduen-Durand, was stabbed several times in the torso, police say. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later in the afternoon succumb to the injuries sustained during this incident.

Thomas was transported to police headquarters where he was later charged with murder. A motive remains unclear. Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department at (845) 561-3131.