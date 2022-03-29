Hudson Valley Man Killed ‘Most Dangerous Road’ in New York

A Hudson Valley man lost his life on what's considered the most dangerous road in all of New York State.

On Monday, New York State Police in the lower Hudson Valley announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Westchester County.

On Sunday, March 27, New York State Police from Troop K began their investigation into the fatal crash on the Taconic State Parkway, New York. New York State Police from Troop K patrols Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, and Columbia Counties.

The fatal accident happened in the early morning hours on Sunday on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Yorktown, according to New York State Police.

At approximately 12:20 a.m., New York State Police troopers from Troop K were dispatched to the Taconic State Parkway for a report of a vehicle off the roadway with Yorktown Fire Department and Empress EMS already on scene.

The Yorktown Heights Fire Department was dispatched to the Taconic State Parkway Southbound for a reported rollover crash with entrapment, according to the Yorktown Heights Fire Department.

"After arrival, it was unfortunately discovered that this incident involved a fatality. YHFD units remained on scene assisting the New York State Police and the Westchester County Medical Examiners Office," the Yorktown Heights Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

New York State Police later identified the victim as 50-year-old Kurt P. Perez of New Rochelle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials believe Perez was killed when his 2018 Ford Explorer hit a tree.

Perez was driving southbound and left the roadway from the west shoulder. Police blame wet conditions for the fatal crash.

Last April The Ahearne Law PLLC named the Taconic State Parkway the most dangerous road in New York State.

The 104-mile long road was the scene of 2,080 accidents during just a three-year period, according to Only in Your State.

