The Hudson Valley’s 7 Biggest Restaurant Gripes

Diners in the Hudson Valley are fed up, and they're letting us know their top complaints about local restaurants.

Dining out is supposed to be fun, but sometimes things don't go as planned. We asked our listeners about the most annoying things that happen to them at local restaurants and they didn't hold back.

Here are some of your biggest restaurant gripes:

Not pushing your chair back in

There's nothing worse than trying to make your way to the restroom and be blocked by random chairs everywhere. For some reason, many careless people tend to forget to tuck their chairs back under the table when eating out. When you get up, pull your chair back!

Being seated right next to someone else in an empty restaurant

We're not sure why local restaurants do this because it is very unpleasant. Have you ever been to a restaurant that was basically empty and wind up being seated right next to the only other people eating? This may be more convenient for the server, but for customers, it can be terribly awkward. There's nothing worse than having to listen to someone else's conversation right next to you when the rest of the dining room is literally empty.

Misbehaving children

Many listeners called in to complain about kids who don't know how to behave themselves in restaurants. Of course, if you go to a "family restaurant" you should expect children running around, but there's nothing worse than getting a sitter to go out for a fancy dinner only to have to deal with unruly children during your meal.

Checking in just as you put food in your mouth

It's nice when your waiter asks if you need anything, but why do they always have to do it the minute you put a huge forkful of food in your mouth?

Loud laughers

Everyone in the restaurant is glad you're having a fun time, but no one wants to hear your loud, cackling laugh all night long. Many people who wrote in to say that they would have a much more pleasant dining experience if you would just reel your enthusiasm in a bit.

Wobbly table

It's not fun trying to cut up a piece of meat only to have the table rock back and forth spilling drinks and sliding plates back and forth. When you go out to eat you shouldn't have to be Mr. Fixit. Restaurants know that they have a busted table, so why do diners have to be the ones to roll up some napkins or a coaster and get down on the floor to straighten it out?

Waiting forever for your check

Many people feel that when dinner is done they should be able to get up and leave. But sometimes diners are held hostage for far too long waiting for the check. Having to flag down a waiter while awkwardly sitting at the table for too long after a meal is a frustration many of our listeners say they could do without.

Do you have a restaurant gripe that wasn't mentioned? You can let us know about it in the comments section below or on our Facebook page.