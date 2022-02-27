Hudson Valley Man Assaulted Outside New York Storage Center

A Hudson Valley man is fighting for his life after he was beaten at a storage center. The alleged assault occurred on Route 9D in Dutchess County.

On Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, New York State Police from Troop K responded to a serious assault. Police say the assault occurred at the EZ Storage facility on Route 9D in the town of Fishkill. Troop K includes Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess and Columbia Counties.

At approximately 8:45 a.m., troopers from the Wappinger barracks were dispatched by Dutchess County 911 to EZ Storage for a serious assault.

One male victim was transported to Westchester Medical Center by Beacon Voluntary Ambulance services with serious injuries. Police later identified the victim as 66-year-old Tarek C. Hardanger of Fishkill. Hardanger remains at Westchester Medical Center. The victim is in critical condition, police say.

A male suspect was taken into custody without further incident, police say. On Saturday police confirmed Jamal A. Alsayes, age 46, of Middletown was charged with first-degree attempted murder.

Police did not release a possible motive for the alleged attack or how the investigation led to the attempted murder charge. It was not reported if the two knew each other but police add the investigation revealed there was no direct danger to the community from the suspect, according to New York State Police.

"This investigation remains ongoing and will be updated as new information becomes available," New York State Police said in a press release.

Alsayes was arraigned before the town of Wappinger Court and was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear before the town of Fishkill Court on February 23, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.

