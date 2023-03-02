Hudson Valley Man Arrested for DWI During Major Snowstorm

This week's snowstorm made for some hazardous driving, but one man allegedly made the situation worse by tackling the snow-covered roads while under the influence.

On Tuesday morning, many Hudson Valley areas were blanketed with over six inches of snow. The first major storm of the winter canceled schools and caused several traffic incidents. During the early hours of the morning commute, roads were extremely slippery, making it a chore to safely navigate one's way to work.

New York State Police say that one man who was out during the very worst of the storm made things even more difficult by driving his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

At 5:00am on Monday, the snow was really falling hard and plows were having a difficult time keeping up with the accumulations on the road. That's when State Troopers from the Montgomery barracks say they noticed a car in the median on I-84 in the Town of Newburgh. A 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe was facing westbound in the median with a 30-year-old Town of Newburgh man behind the wheel.

The driver, identified as Eric Mack, reportedly told State Troopers that he had driven off of the roadway on his way home. That stretch of I-84 was completely backed up due to a tractor-trailer accident, so it's unclear whether the driver was there for some time or if he had pulled off to take a rest during the traffic jam.

After talking with Mack, State Troopers determined that he was under the influence of alcohol. Mack refused to submit to a blood test and was arrested by officers. Police say the Newburgh man had a previous DWI conviction from 2019, making this DWI arrest a felony.

Mack was issued a ticket and is scheduled to appear in Newburgh Court on April 7.

