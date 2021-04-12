A Welfare Fraud Task Force in the Hudson Valley arrested two for the alleged scheme.

On Friday, the Sullivan County Welfare Fraud Task Force announced a joint investigation with members of the New York State Department of Financial Services Frauds Bureau and Sullivan County Welfare Fraud Task Force has resulted in the arrest of 54-year-old Roy L. Elliot of Monticello and 56-year-old Bertha L. Greene of Liberty.

Both Elliot and Greene were arrested and charged with forgery, offering a false instrument for filing, grand larceny, welfare fraud, misuse of food stamps, all felonies and a misdemeanor for conspiracy.

Elliot and Greene allegedly conspired to forge a SNAP re-certification document and continued to collect benefits in Elliot’s name in the amount of $1,950, even though Elliot was incarcerated at the Sullivan County Jail and ineligible for services. Both were arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court. Elliot was returned to the Sullivan County Jail, and Greene was released on her own recognizance. Both Elliot and Greene are scheduled to return to the Town of Liberty Court at a later date.

