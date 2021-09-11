Hudson Valley Library 9/11 Tribute is Breathtaking

A local library here in the Hudson Valley made a remarkable tribute to the lives lost during the horrific attack almost 20 years ago. You have to see the amazing photos to believe it.

It's hard to believe but this week will mark the 20 year anniversary of 9/11. It's been 20 years even though for some of us it feels like it was just yesterday. Most of us can remember exactly where we were and what we were doing when we first heard about the attacks.

I grew up in Michigan and moved to New York in 2016. It took a year of living in New York to realize how differently 9/11 is remembered here especially in the Hudson Valley where many families were directly impacted by the events.

One library here in the Hudson Valley went above and beyond to honor those who lost their lives.

I cannot commend the people who were involved with this project enough. A ton of thought, detail and work went into making a beautiful and unique tribute to those who perished on September 11, 2001.

The Pleasant Valley Library has put up several pieces of information regarding the day's attacks.

They also dedicated an entire wall to large silhouettes of the Twin Towers over the New York City skyline as well as The Pentagon and the site where United Flight 93 was downed in Somerset, Pennsylvania.

Pleasant Valley Library

There are 2,977 paper hearts on display. Each heart symbolizes a life lost that day.