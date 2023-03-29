Hudson Valley Kids Hurt In School Bus Crash In Upstate New York

Another school bus crash is under investigation. A number of students and a driver are in the hospital following a school bus crash in the Hudson Valley.

Police are continuing to investigate a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Ulster County.

Students Injured After School Bus Crash In Ulster County, New York

The Town of Rosendale Police Department responded to a reported two-vehicle personal injury crash, involving a school bus on State Route 32 at the intersection of Madeline Lane on Tuesday around 7 a.m.

Eight students were on the bus at the time of the crash. The unnamed driver of the other vehicle was the only person in the other car.

The other driver was Health Alliance Kingston for lacerations.

3 Rosendale Students Injured

Three of the eight students on the bus were injured, according to police. The three students were taken to Health Alliance Kingston for evaluations.

Police did not release the children's injuries.

Cause Of The Crash Remains Under Investigation

At this time the crash remains under investigation. The Rosendale Police Department was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff's Office

