1 Killed: Tragic, Wild Reason Why Route 9 Closed In Hudson Valley

A 14-year-old is responsible for causing a fatal head-on collision. But as police investigated they learned some shocking additional details.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an investigation into a two-car fatal crash involving a stolen vehicle.

Teen Driving Stolen Car Kills Man In Dutchess County, New York

On Tuesday around 6:25 a.m., deputies responded to Route 9 in Rhinebeck, New York, near the Matchbox Cafe following reports of a serious crash.

Police report a 2017 Chevrolet van heading north was hit head-on by a southbound 2015 Toyota 4Runner.

The driver of the 4Runner was a 14-year-old. The 4runner is a confirmed stolen vehicle from the State of Connecticut, police say.

"The 4Runner in this crash is one of several reported as stolen from the northern Dutchess County/Eastern Connecticut areas during the late-night hours of 3/27/23 or early morning hours of 3/28/23," the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office states.

Police believe the teen may be working with an "organized group" that has been stealing cars in the region.

Other Driver Killed, Teen Detained in Rhinebeck, New York

The driver of the van, 49-year-old Jonathan A. Kiech of New Jersey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The unnamed teen was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He was then taken to a secure detention facility pending further investigation and charges.

Route 9 Closed In Dutchess County, New York

Route 9 was closed in both directions between Closs Drive and Mill Road from around 6:30 a.m. until about noon on Tuesday.

