Depending on who you ask some might say that seeing an owl or even hearing one could bring bad luck. Many myths surround our feathered friend known as the owl. Most people tend to be alarmed by their presents but the truth is all those superstitions are simply not true according to the International Owl Center and one lucky Sullivan County kayaker.

What unfolded on September 6th is not only a prime example of being in the right place at the right time but it is also proof that owls can bring good luck. In a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation press release issued today regarding DEC Environmental Conservation Police (ECO) highlights we learned of an incident that took place over Labor Day weekend in which a kayaker was rescued because of an owl.

According to the release National Park Service Ranger Babus had contacted ECO Parker to set up a pick up for an injured owl. Babus and Parker agreed to meet halfway which put them at the Ten Mile River Delaware access point. Their goal was to rescue an injured Great Horned Owl but it turned out they also saved a kayaker.

While at the meeting spot ECO Parker and Ranger Babus heard human screaming. They then realized that a kayaker had become stranded in the river and was in distress. The person was in the middle of the river after flipping their kayak. The stranded kayaker was apparently struggling in the current. Babus and Parker were able to contact Ranger Bunn who assisted with a canoe.

Ranger Bunn used the canoe to rescue the kayaker while Ranger Babus and ECO Parker stood ready to help with a rope according to the information shared in the release. Ranger Bunn helped the kayaker to shore and fortunately was not in need of any medical attention.

I am sure that kayaker will never think of an owl as bad luck ever again.

The owl pictured below was sent to Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center for more care.

Owl - NYS DEC Press Release 9-16-2021

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.