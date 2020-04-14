Hudson Valley Hiking Trails Are Closing Very Early Due to Crowds

On days when the weather is nice, popular hiking trails in the region are closing for the day each morning due to large crowds.

People not practicing social distancing is forcing officials to close a number of popular hiking trails in the region. Almost every recent day when the weather has been nice New York State Parks & Historic Sites has been forced to close Bear Mountain State Park, Minnewaska State Park Preserve and Sam's Point Area because all were too crowded for the hikers to practice social distancing.

All of the trails were closed before noon on Saturday, April 4, Sunday, April 5, and Monday, April 6 because the trails reached capacity during the coronavirus pandemic, officials say.

On Tuesday, April 7, Sam's Point Area at Minnewaska State Park Preserve was closed for the day around 2 p.m. The trails were closed at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 11.

Bear Mountain State Park, Harriman State Park, Minnewaska State Park Preserve and Sam's Point were all closed by 10:45 a.m. on Easter Sunday because all of the trails were filled to capacity, officials say.

Officials advise you have a backup place to visit in case the place you want to go to is shut down for being overcrowded. While hiking, people are told to practice social distancing and use common sense to protect themselves and others.

Last week, officials announced New York State Parks will reduce the number of parking spaces on busy days to help encourage social distancing at popular parks, trailheads and scenic areas in New York State. Locations may include Minnewaska State Park, Sam's Point Preserve, Bear Mountain State Park, Harriman State Park and Rockefeller State Park, officials said.

Mount Beacon has been temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Days late, the DEC temporarily closed Kaaterskill Falls, the viewing platform and the connecting trails in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve also announced the following restrictions to reduce density and encourage social distancing: