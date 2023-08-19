The Hudson Valley is one of the greatest hiking destinations. Nature lovers spent their time enjoying the four seasons that New York State has to offer.

The warm spring and summer months call for walks, kayaking and swimming and the fall can serve as a time to take in the fall foliage on bike rides and scenic drives. The cooler, winter months allow residents to ski, snowboard, snowshoe and more in the Hudson Valley.

Year round, Hudson Valley locals can hike throughout different counties and embrace all that New York State has to offer.

Have You Been Hiking In The Hudson Valley?

There's nothing more peaceful and calming than spending time outdoors. With the sunshine, fresh air, breeze, smells of nature and chorus of frogs and birds, we can confidently say that parts of the Hudson Valley are paradise on earth.

There are endless trails to explore within New York State, especially in the Hudson Valley. New trails have been traveled while hidden gems remain a piece of our area that is sacred.

Popular hiking trails such as Awosting Falls in New Paltz, Anthony's Nose in The Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve and Storm King Mountain draw in visitors from all over the world.

Hidden Hudson Valley hiking trails such as Poet’s Ledge in Palenville, Kaaterskill Falls in the Catskill Mountains and Popolopen Torne Loop in Fort Montgomery are some of the less traveled trails that may now be getting more attention.

Did You Know That The Applachian Trail Runs Through The Hudson Valley?

94.3 Lite FM shared,

"The Appalachian Trail is one of the longest trails in the United States, covering more than 2100 miles and spans 14-states, starting in Georgia and ending in Maine. The distance it covers in New York State is just under 94 miles total."

I have always heard about people hiking on the Appalachian Trail and find it fascinating that it's closer to us than we thought.

Where Can You Start The Appalachian Trail In The Hudson Valley?

Hudson Valley residents are now eager to hop onto the easily accessible Appalachian Trail in our area.

94.3 Lite FM also shared locations to start on the trail,

"There are many spots to join the trail (all 94 miles of it) including spots in the Hudson Valley." "Depending on how you are hiking, say you only want to do a day or two of it, there are parking areas along Route 52 in Stormville. " "There are other spots, including the Zoo at Bear Mountain, and in Pawling, that you can also do just a day hike from. You can park your car (limited spots) and then enjoy your hike. "

The Lowest Point Of The Appalachian Trail Is In The Hudson Valley?

Did you know that the lowest point of the Appalachian Trail is in the Hudson Valley? The area that we get to call home is known for many historical events, locations and landmarks.

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy claimed,

"At 124 feet, Bear Mountain is also the lowest elevation point on the entire A.T."

They also shared that the Appalachian Trail passes through not only the Zoo at Bear Mountain but the Trailside Museum as well.

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy shared the difficulty of hiking this famous trail.

"The terrain is mountainous for its entire length, with an elevation gain and loss equivalent to hiking Mt. Everest from sea level and back 16 times."

However, they also shared that all ages have hiked the Appalachian Trail including the age of five to 86 years old.

Would you ever hike the Appalachian Trail? Which Hudson Valley trail is your favorite? Share with us below.

