2023 Interactive Fall Foliage Map to See Breathtaking Colors in New York

It's the most colorful time of year. Some of the best fall foliage in the country can be found in Upstate New York, but it doesn't last long.

The changes begin in the Adirondack and Catskill mountains in early September ending on Long Island and in New York City in early November. It takes about two weeks for the colors to complete their cycles in any area, with peak brilliance lasting three to four days in one spot.

Read More: Windiest, Most Scenic Road for Picturesque Fall Foliage

So where's the best place to see the picturesque fall foliage?

Adirondacks

There isn't a better place on the planet to see Mother Nature in all her glory during fall than in the Adirondack Mountains. Take a gondola ride at the ski center on Whiteface Mountain or ride the rails on the Adirondack Scenic Railroad to soak in all the stunning foliage.

Peak: Late September/early October

Thousand Islands

A beautiful fall foliage backdrop can also be found in Alexandria Bay. Enjoy the colors from the St Lawrence River on a boat tour to Boldt Castle.

Peak: First part of October

Saratoga

Plan a fall foliage weekend at John Boyd Thacher State Park in Voorheesville, with stunning views of the Hudson-Mohawk lowlands, including the southern Adirondacks. There are over 140 camping sites in side the park for a perfect overnight stay.

Peak: Mid to late October

Western New York

Take in several miles of panoramic views of the scenic Lower Niagara River gorge at Devil’s Hole State Park and Whirlpool State Park. Letchworth State Park, dubbed "the Grand Canyon of the East," is another picture perfect place to see all the Autumn colors.

Peak: Mid to late October

Finger Lakes

Bristol Mountain Ski Resort, located about 30 miles southwest of Rochester, offers beautiful views of the fall foliage. They even have a webcam so you can enjoy the colors from the comfort of your couch.

Peak: Mid-October

Catskills

Hike through the colors in Kaaterskill Falls where you'll find several trails with a number of lookout points over the Hudson Valley. You can even travel through the fall foliage on a rail bike along the Ulster & Delaware Railroad.

Peak: Early October

Hudson Valley

Climb up to Skytop Tower at Lake Mohonk (off Route 299), where you'll be able to see reds, oranges, and yellows spreading out over not one, but six states.

Peak: Mid to late October

2023 Fall Foliage Interactive Map

Here's a cool interactive map from SmokyMountains.com to let you know when the 2023 fall colors will reach their peak.

"We process hundreds of thousands of data points from a variety of private and government sources to accurately predict the precise moment fall will occur for the entire United States."

Read More: New York Not Listed on Best Places for Fall Foliage?

8 CNY Orchards to Pick Your Own Apples For Fall Fun From apple picking and pumpkins to cider and donuts, there are several places in Central New York where you and the family can enjoy a day of fall fun.

Trail of 7000 Hand Carved Pumpkins is a Must See in New York The Great Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is an electrifying event you must see this Fall.