Hudson Valley Father Killed In Crash In New York, How To Help Family

A young father from the Hudson Valley lost his life. He leaves behind two young children.

On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop K confirmed police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred in the Lower Hudson Valley. Troop K includes Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess and Columbia Counties.

New York State Police Investigate Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash On Sprain Brook Parkway in Westchester

On Monday, New York State Police from Greenburgh, New York began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the town of Greenburgh.

According to New York State Police, the initial investigation determined that 28-year-old Zahid Sotero Vergara of Harrison, New York, was operating a 2010 Aprilia motorcycle southbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway and lost control of his motorcycle while attempting to change lanes.

Harrison, New York Man Killed in Crash in Westchester County, New York

Sotera Vergara was rendered aid by responding Emergency Medical Technicians with Greenburgh Police EMS who transported him to Westchester Medical Center.

Sotera Vergara was unfortunately pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to New York State Police. He leaves behind his two little children, wife, mother, relatives, and friends, according to his wife.

Hudson Valley Father Killed In Crash On Sprain Brook Parkway

"Zahid was a great father, man, friend. If you had the joy of having known him in life, he would always have made you smile. A caring humanitarian man always thinking about helping others. Who knows him knows that he was always a happy person full of life, dancer, joker," his wife stated.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the Hudson Valley man's family.

New York State Police are continuing to investigate the fatal crash.

