The Hudson Valley is one of the most magical places in New York state. Each season brings a new beginning and something unique to explore.

There's something for everyone in the Hudson Valley. Whether you're a nature lover, foodie, beer, cider, or wine enthusiast, or someone who admires art, you can find it in different counties.

There Is So Much To See And Explore In The Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley views and sunsets truly take my breath away. The unique murals, beautiful farmland and flowers, historic homes, local trails, and majestic waterfalls bring life and excitement to New York state.

Tucked away in the Hudson Valley are quaint towns, small villages and even hidden hamlets. There is a difference between the three. A town typically consists of a settled area that has stores, houses and buildings. It is bigger than a village and smaller than a city.

A village can be known as a small community. This is smaller than a town but larger than a hamlet. A hamlet is smaller than a village. Hamlets can also be known as a community within town governments.

One Ulster County, NY Hamlet Is Only About 2 Square Miles Big

Have you heard of this hamlet before? I came across it on Google Maps when I was in Ulster County, NY and had to do my own research.

As of 2014, there was a population of only 214 people in this hamlet.

What Is There To Do In Cottekill, NY?

Cottekill is located in Ulster County, NY. This small hamlet is located near Rosendale, NY. In this hamlet, there's a fire company, a trail, an eatery, a school, and a post office. It's only 2 square miles big, so that sounds like a lot to squeeze in.

Although Cottekill is a tiny hamlet, there is a slew of other tiny towns to explore in the Hudson Valley as well. There's also a ghost town located near Newburgh, NY. No one knows what happened to the people or the once-occupied town.

There is the O&W Trail and Big E’s to grab a bite to eat. Some may claim that this hidden gem and hamlet is relaxing and a great getaway. Others may feel that there is nothing to do.

How do you feel? Have you ever been to Cottekill, NY? Share with us below.

