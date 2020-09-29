Hudson Valley Grocery Store Announces Major Change

A popular grocery store in the Hudson Valley announced a change that should help customers.

On Monday, Stop & Shop announced a new pickup location at the Stop & Shop on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie. Customers can now shop online at stopandshop.com and then pick up their order from your car at the Poughkeepsie location.

“We’re excited to offer our customers the convenience of shopping online for all their favorite items, and then picking up that order from the comfort of their vehicle,” Store Manager of Stop & Shop Poughkeepsie Julianna Tully said in a press release. “We hope this service helps make things easier for our shoppers by giving them more options in how they shop for their family’s groceries while saving them both time and money.”

To schedule a Pickup, customers can visit www.stopandshop.com, or the Stop & Shop® mobile app, click on “Order Online” and select “Pickup” for the Poughkeepsie store. Shoppers can then head to the store at their chosen Pickup time, park in a designated Pickup spot, and call (845) 483-9000 to let the store team know they have arrived. Stop & Shop team members will then deliver the order right to their car.

A minimum purchase is required and most online orders do have a fee. According to the company, you must order at least $30. Due to customer demand, supply may be limited for certain items like disinfecting wipes and other cleaning products and may not be available for purchase. Purchase limits are also still in place for certain high-demand items, and customers are encouraged to allow for comparable substitutions.

Stop & Shop locations in Monroe, Mahopac, Peekskill and New City also offer online shopping with pickup in the parking lot.