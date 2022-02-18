We are fortunate to live in an area with an abundance of wildlife. The Hudson Valley is rich with creatures that populate our forests and fields. Sadly, some of these furry and feathered woodland friends run into trouble and that is when we count on organizations like the Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center (FFF).

Since its creation, the nonprofit organization has come to the aid of numerous animals in need of help and rehabilitation. FFF’s founder Missy Ruyan set out to create an organization that would be there for the Hudson Valley Wildlife population when it would need people the most. She succeeded with the help of volunteers and staff.

Hudson Valley Wildlife Rehabber MIssy Ruyan Founder of FFF Passes Away in 2021

In October of last year, the FFF, all of its supporters, and our local wildlife experienced a tragedy when Missy suddenly passed away. Fortunately, Missy’s hard work with her staff made it possible for them to regroup and start moving on to continue her dream. Eagles, owls, deer, bears, turtles, and more have all benefited from Missy's vision.

Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center via Facebook Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center via Facebook loading...

Hudson Valley Wildlife Rebab Organization Holding Fundraiser

In order to keep the good work flowing at the FFF, donations are always needed. This Saturday, you have a delicious way to help the FFF. They are holding one of their famous “Freeze Your Butt Off” Bake Sales. The FFF will be at the SUNOCO Gas Staton (6360 Main Street) in Tannersville, New York from 10 AM to 4 PM. According to the FFF Facebook page, these will be the best homemade baked goods in town. The bake sale is in memory of Missy and all proceeds will help the FFF in its mission to help orphaned and injured wildlife.

Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center via Facebook Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center via Facebook loading...

These Animals Are Banned from Being Pets

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.