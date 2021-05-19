Hudson Valley Firefighter Killed in Motorcycle Crash

A local firefighter who founded Hot Rods On The Hudson died in a motorcycle crash.

On Friday, New York State Police from the Cortlandt barracks began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on the Bear Mountain Parkway in the town of Cortlandt.

A preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:41 p.m., 67-year-old Gary Malstrom Sr. of East Fishkill lost control of his 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle while traveling eastbound on the Bear Mountain Parkway and subsequently struck a guide rail, police say.

Malstrom was transported to Westchester Medical Center by Mohegan Emergency Medical Services where he was pronounced deceased by the attending physician, according to New York State Police.

Malstrom was born in 1954 in Mahopac. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator with Local #137 in Westchester County. Gary had a passion and love of antique cars and had a car show "Hot Rods On The Hudson" in Carmel for 10 Years, according to his obituary.

When he retired, five years ago, riding his motorcycle became his passion. He was the founding member of the Varken Crue Riding Club in Carmel and was a member of the Restless Spirits Motorcycle Club based in Peekskill, his obituary states. He was a former Assistant Chief with the Kent Fire Department,

New York State Police from the Cortlandt barracks are continuing to investigate the cause of the fatal crash.

