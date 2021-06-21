Hudson Valley Firefighter Killed in Crash

Residents are mourning the loss of a Hudson Valley firefighter.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Deputies and detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred Sunday afternoon in the Town of Gardiner. The preliminary police investigation revealed a passenger car was traveling east on Route 44/55 when it collided with a motorcycle at the intersection Bruynswick Road, authorities say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

After the impact, the passenger car struck a utility pole. The operator of the motorcycle was later identified as 75-year-old George Airday of Gardiner.

Unfortunately, Airday was pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries he sustained from the crash, according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office. The unnamed driver and passenger of the car were transported to St. Lukes Hospital. Their injuries were not released.

"At this time there appears to be no criminality involved with this accident and speed is not a factor. The investigation remains open and ongoing," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office stated on Facebook. "The Ulster County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the State Police and Town of Gardiner Fire Department."

Airday was a member of the Gardiner Fire Department, according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

Keep Scrolling:

gallery gallerytitle="Photos: Car Catches on Fire Outside Hudson Valley Walmart" ids="129755,129761,129757,129760,129758,129756,129759" galleryid="854:129744" galleryindex="0" showthumbs="no"]

Photos: Treehouse in Hudson Valley Most Popular New York Airbnb

Signature Drinks From Every State

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast

The 100 Best Places to Live on the West Coast