Hudson Valley Fire Truck Has Accident While Responding to Call

A local fire company found itself crashing into a car while on the way to an emergency this weekend.

The next time you hear sirens you're going to want to make sure you pull over and let the first responders get to where they're going. One driver apparently didn't heed that warning on Saturday and wound up with a cracked front end.

The incident happened on the afternoon of June 24 in the City of Poughkeepsie. It had just rained and roads were still wet when the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department was alerted to smoke in an apartment building. Engine two pulled out of the station and was on its way to the call when it collided with a Subaru.

City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department NY Local 596

It's unclear exactly how the collision occurred, but the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department posted a plea on its Facebook page for vehicle operators to "pay attention when driving."

An image of the incident shows the large fire engine halfway through an intersection when it hit the Subaru. It appears that the car was going through the light and most likely was not aware that the fire truck was coming accross the other street.

City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department NY Local 596

It's unclear if the fire truck was running the light or if the sirens and horns were being used to warn motorists. The good news is that according to the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department, there were no injuries reported.

